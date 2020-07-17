Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer Justice Ginsburg made the announcement on Friday.

She says she is able to continue her work as a Supreme Court Justice.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, via 'The Washington Post' Ginsburg stated that she began chemotherapy treatments in May after lesions were discovered on her liver.

She says that since her treatment began, no new disease has been discovered, and a scan revealed a "significant reduction" of the lesions.

Ruth Bader Ginsburg, via 'The Washington Post' Ruth Bader Ginsburg, via 'The Washington Post' Ginsburg, 87, is the Supreme Court's oldest justice.

Throughout her career, she has faced several health issues, including cancer on three other occasions.