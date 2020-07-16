Global  
 

Cuomo Cuts Down AOC - Again!
Alexandra Ocasio-Cortez just cannot win the intellectual policy argument against NY State Governor Andrew Cuomo.

Cuomo rejected a call from AOC to tax billionaires who live in New York state and use the money to aid people hurt by the coronavirus-induced economic crisis.

Ocasio-Cortez is working to pass legislation that would tax the state's billionaires, who are worth an estimated $566.4 billion.

Fox News says the bill is unfeasible and would string opposition from both parties.

On Thursday, Cuomo said taxes that target the 118 billionaires living in New York could drive them to relocate.

"If you take people who are highly mobile, and you tax them, well then they’ll just move next door where the tax treatment is simpler." "It has to be done on a federal level." The normally outspoken Ocasio-Cortez has been noticeably quite after Cuomo's very public and humiliating dressing down.

