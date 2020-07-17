Army of Flying Ants invades a residential property in Leeds

1000's of Flying Ants were captured on film this afternoon (17th April) after being seen leaving various nests at a Leeds suburb.

The ants were seen crawling from beneath flag stones & holes in a garden lawn in Swillington.

An annual swarming event known as 'Flying Ant Day' usually occurs in July or August and coincides with a period of hot and humid weather.

Winged ants appear at different times around the country and local weather conditions are critical for the coordination of swarming activity.