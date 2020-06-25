Mike Tyson to Fight a Great White Shark for 'Shark Week'

Mike Tyson to Fight a Great White Shark for 'Shark Week' Former heavyweight champion Mike Tyson is set to go “toe to fin” with one of the ocean’s most ferocious predators.

'Tyson vs Jaws: Rumble on the Reef' will kick off Discovery Channel’s annual 'Shark Week' on Aug.

9.

Famed ring announcer Michael Buffer will be calling the shots of the match.

In a a statement, the network said the fight is taking place “in the name of research.” Discovery Channel, via statement They even assured that “no sharks were harmed (or bitten)” in the making of the episode.

Tyson also released a statement, saying he agreed to the fight in order to “overcome [his] fears.” Mike Tyson, via CNN