9-year-old boy earns praise for helping struggling flower vendor Video Credit: In The Know Wibbitz - Duration: 01:01s - Published 1 day ago 9-year-old boy earns praise for helping struggling flower vendor Jeremiah Reyes was on his way to basketball practice with his sister Stephanie when the two came across 57-year-old Israel Parra.who was selling flowers on the side of the road in Santa Ana.Reyes, a fifth grader, told KTLA that he noticed Parra seemed to be having trouble in the heat with only one arm.When the boy later learned that Parra, who doesn’t have health insurance, was also struggling financially.he decided to take matters into his own hands and created a GoFundMe with a goal of raising $20,000.The generous act caught Parra, who picks up bouquets six days a week from Lupita’s Flowers and tries to sell them, off guard.Reyes is hoping to raise enough money to get Parra a new prosthetic arm that will make the vendor’s job more manageable.“I want to inspire everybody out there to start helping the community,” said the fifth grader, whose kindness has earned him praise on social media.“You are one awesome kid!” one person wrote. “Keep up the great work!” 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources 9-year-old raises money for California flower vendor after seeing him struggle on the job



A nine-year-old boy is raising money for a Santa Ana flower vendor after spotting the man struggle while on the job. Credit: KTLA Duration: 02:06 Published 1 day ago 4-year-old Boy Falls From 29th Floor and Survives



CHANGZHOU, JIANGSU, CHINA — After being irresponsibly left home alone, a four-year-old boy is extremely lucky to be alive after falling from the 29th floor of a residential high-rise in.. Credit: TomoNews US Duration: 02:28 Published on June 22, 2020