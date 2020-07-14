Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer
Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published
Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer

Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, said on Friday she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer, the latest in a series of health issues.

This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's receiving treatment for liver cancer

 Ginsburg said she's undergoing chemotherapy, and the treatment is "yielding positive results."
USATODAY.com

Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Supreme court justice has cancer again

 Top liberal US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has recurrence of cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.
BBC News

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Cancer Has Returned

 The justice announced she had begun chemotherapy in May after the discovery of a lesion on her liver.
NYTimes.com

US Supreme Court justice Ginsburg leaves hospital

 Washington: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of its liberal faction, was discharged from a hospital Wednesday after being..
WorldNews

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection

WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •WorldNews



Tweets about this

Trishamott

🌊 Trisha Mott-Boone #DemCast 🌊 RT @cnnbrk: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says the treatment is… 6 seconds ago

cyberflier

Steve Pollastrini RT @PaulaReidCBS: BREAKING: Justice Ginsburg says she is undergoing treatment for "recurrence of cancer” but has no plans to leave the Cour… 12 seconds ago

youngchumbo

Heather Bradley RT @Jordan_S_Rubin: NEW: Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for "recurrence of cancer." She says "I have often said I would remain a me… 24 seconds ago

jfeldizzle

Jeremy Feldman RT @Reuters: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the Supreme Court’s oldest member at age 87, said that she will remain a member of the court whil… 28 seconds ago

RowenaGreen

Be the change. RT @CNNPolitics: BREAKING: Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announces she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. She says t… 2 minutes ago


Related videos from verified sources

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Recurrence Of Cancer [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Recurrence Of Cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. According to Justice Ginsburg, the treatment is yielding "positive results." The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer

Ruth Bader Ginsburg Reveals She Is Being Treated for Liver Cancer Justice Ginsburg made the announcement on Friday. She says she is able to continue her work as a Supreme Court Justice. Ruth Bader..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 01:06Published
Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Cancer Returns [Video]

Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Cancer Returns

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has announced that she started chemotherapy in May to treat a recurrence of liver cancer.

Credit: Huffington Post     Duration: 00:38Published