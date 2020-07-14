Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer

|
Ruth Bader Ginsburg Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg says she's receiving treatment for liver cancerGinsburg said she's undergoing chemotherapy, and the treatment is "yielding positive results."
USATODAY.com
Ruth Bader Ginsberg: Supreme court justice has cancer againTop liberal US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has recurrence of cancer and is undergoing chemotherapy.
BBC News
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s Cancer Has ReturnedThe justice announced she had begun chemotherapy in May after the discovery of a lesion on her liver.
NYTimes.com
US Supreme Court justice Ginsburg leaves hospitalWashington: US Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the 87-year-old anchor of its liberal faction, was discharged from a hospital Wednesday after being..
WorldNews
