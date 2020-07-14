Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer Video Credit: Reuters Studio - Duration: 01:47s - Published 10 minutes ago Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, said on Friday she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer, the latest in a series of health issues. This report produced by Yahaira Jacquez. 0

Related news from verified sources Justice Ginsburg getting treatment for possible infection WASHINGTON (AP) — The Supreme Court said Tuesday that Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg has been admitted...

