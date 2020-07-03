Watch: Rahul Gandhi explains why China felt confident to move against India

Rahul Gandhi posted a video on his Twitter account where he explained what he felt was the reason behind China's aggressive stance towards India.

Rahul Gandhi said that a country is protected by its foreign policy, economy and its neighbourhood.

He said that in the past 6 years India has failed in all these aspects.

The Congress MP further said that earlier India always had friendly relations with neighbouring countries apart from Pakistan, but that has changed under the Modi government.

Watch the full video for all the details.