Texas mom makes adorable yard signs thanking essential workers
Video Credit: In The Know Trending [AOL.com] - Duration: 00:56s - Published
Robyn Goldstein is the founder of Yard Peeps, a campaign spreading joy and paying tribute to the people keeping us safe during the pandemic.

You can buy a yard sign at https://yardpeeps.com/

