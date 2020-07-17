Dorigo: We are back!
Former Leeds defender Tony Dorigo reacts the club's return to the Premier League after 17 years.
Luca D 🦁 Back where we belong in the premier league 💪🏽 Marching on together we’re gonna sing you Leeds Leeds Leeds! #leedsunited #lufc #promotion 13 minutes ago
Luca D 🦁 RT @LUFC: WE ARE BACK!!! @PremierLeague 14 minutes ago
Luca D 🦁 Massive game...hopefully Leeds United will be back where they belong in the Premier League after another 3 points t… https://t.co/kNiGtQXzF8 1 day ago
david LUFC WREXHAM WHITE ithell @BrynLaw You stopping in Wrexham on way back bryn ? , great commentary again with @MattJones__7 very enjoyable, esp… https://t.co/3cqenzDQn9 5 days ago