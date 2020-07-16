Global  
 

NYPD Announces Arrest In Killing, Dismemberment Of Fahim Saleh
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:50s - Published
NYPD Announces Arrest In Killing, Dismemberment Of Fahim Saleh

NYPD Announces Arrest In Killing, Dismemberment Of Fahim Saleh

The NYPD announced the arrest of Fahim Saleh's personal assistant Tyrese Haspil in Saleh's killing.

