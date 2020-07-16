NYPD Announces Arrest In Killing, Dismemberment Of Fahim Saleh
The NYPD announced the arrest of Fahim Saleh's personal assistant Tyrese Haspil in Saleh's killing.
Person Of Interest In Custody In Killing, Dismemberment Of Entrepreneur Fahim Saleh On Lower East SideFahim Saleh's remains were discovered Tuesday by his sister in his luxury condominium. CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Tech CEO Died From Multiple Stab Wounds Of Neck, TorsoThe medical examiner's office says 33-year-old Fahim Saleh was stabbed multiple times in the neck and torso, causing his death.