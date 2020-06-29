Global  
 

China-US: Relations fray between the two superpowers
Video Credit: Al Jazeera STUDIO - Duration: 02:39s
China-US: Relations fray between the two superpowers

China-US: Relations fray between the two superpowers

The US has imposed sanctions on Chinese officials it says are committing human rights abuses in Xinjiang and Tibet.

Xinjiang Xinjiang Autonomous region of China

UK risks China’s wrath by suspending Hong Kong extradition treaty

 The UK is to immediately suspend its extradition treaty with Hong Kong and also bar the export of riot control equipment following Beijing’s imposition of a..
WorldNews
Raab accuses China of ‘gross human rights abuses’ against the Uighurs [Video]

Raab accuses China of ‘gross human rights abuses’ against the Uighurs

24-hour use only. China has warned it will deliver a “resolute response” to any move by Britain to sanction officials involved in the alleged human rights abuses against the country’s Uighur population.Amid growing tensions with Beijing, Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab accused Chinese officials of committing “gross, egregious” abuses in the north western Xinjiang province.

Credit: PA - Press Association STUDIO    Duration: 01:00Published

China coronavirus: 'Wartime state' declared for Urumqi in Xinjiang

 The capital of the Xinjiang Autonomous Region has a population of about 3.5 million. The latest infections began to be detected on Wednesday, the first in the..
WorldNews

Tibet Autonomous Region Tibet Autonomous Region Autonomous region of China

Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet [Video]

Tibetan national rides cycle for 800 km in US, raises awareness about oppression by China in Tibet

A 40-year-old man of Tibetan heritage took over an 800 km long journey on two wheels - all to raise awareness about the oppressive conditions in Tibet under the Chinese Communist Party. Lobsang Jinpa, a former political prisoner, who now, lives in the United States set out from Boston on his bicycle for Washington DC. He began his ride two weeks ago to reach Washington DC. Members of the Capital Area Tibetan Association Board and the Regional Tibetan Youth Congress met Lobsang on his way to the White House and together they raised slogans against China.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:17Published
Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet' [Video]

Massive anti-China protest in Toronto demands 'Free Hong Kong' and 'Free Tibet'

Over hundred Torontonians of diverse background on July 19 staged a protest against the Communist Chinese regime outside Chinese consulate in Toronto. Protestors urged Chinese Communist Party to free Tibet and Hong Kong and also opposed Chinese aggression in Ladakh. They also urged Canadian Government to boycott Chinese goods in Canada. The protestors asked international communities to intervene in order to get two Canadians released from Chinese hostage. They raised voice for Uyghur Human Rights Policy Act. The Protesters from Iranian Diaspora raised voice against Iranian regime from "selling" Iran to China. Tibetans Vietanamese diaspora also participated in this protest. All protestors urged Canadian government to implement magnitsky sanctions on HR violators in China. A large number of Indian diaspora holding tricolour also participated in the protest to oppose Chinese aggression in Ladakh.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 02:37Published
Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India [Video]

Ladakh stand-off: Tibetan groups in US hold protests infront of Chinese Consulate to show solidarity with India

The Regional Tibetan Youth Congress in New York and New Jersey held protests in front of Chinese Consulates in respective cities to show solidarity with India over the recent Chinese military intrusion in the Galway Valley, Eastern Ladakh region, where 20 Indian soldiers lost their lives defending their national territory. "We strongly condemn the Chinese aggressive intrusion on Indian territory. Tibet's independence India's security. Jai Bharat Jai Tibet," the protesters chanted. India and China have been involved in talks to ease the ongoing border tensions since last month. Twenty Indian soldiers lost their lives in a violent face-off in the Galwan Valley on June 15-16 after an attempt by the Chinese troops to unilaterally change the status quo during the de-escalation. Indian intercepts revealed that the Chinese side suffered 43 casualties including dead and seriously injured in the face-off.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:21Published

