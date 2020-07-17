Between Two Buns: H Is for Hummus, Harissa, and Hotcakes

In a race against the clock, contestants Molly Stankoski and Gabrielle Williott will build a sandwich using only ingredients they already have in their fridge… but there’s a twist.

Every single ingredient must start with the letter "H" -- which turns out to be tougher than expected, so the ladies have to get creative.

There might even be some cheating involved, depending on who you ask.

Find out what "H" ingredients Gabrielle and Molly cobbled together and who has to eat the final product on this week’s sandwich showdown of “Between Two Buns.” This video "Between Two Buns: H Is for Hummus, Harissa, and Hotcakes", first appeared on http://thrillist.com.