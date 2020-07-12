I Need A Vacation
Can we all agree it's been a LONG year?
You need a vacation, we ALL do.
But what happens when even VACATION gets messed up?
Witness the summer taking a wrong turn right here!
Rainingfire RT @bill0004: @chrislhayes Hey Chris, don’t forget to enjoy vacation. I would implore your producers to interview Portlanders so the realit… 55 seconds ago
mona ☁️ chanyeol RT @lixhani: ok mark your calendars, august 1st is the first stay vacation day, we are tired and we need a brake from antis so aug 1st we s… 4 minutes ago
Not @YaOnlyLivOnce. You need a vacation and to heal up that neck. https://t.co/RVOTrlBpMu 5 minutes ago
гคгค 💛 I need a vacation 7 minutes ago
♡🐛angie 🐛♡ RT @CNTraveler: Need a break from...everything? Take a mental vacation to France's most spectacular lavender fields, castles, and mountains… 7 minutes ago
ibadi àrán RT @msyetunde2: I need another resting vacation with you
Just eat, sleep, ***, watch series, gist etc everyday for 2 weeks 😁😁😁 https://t.c… 7 minutes ago
red velvet🍰 RT @lireemil: "How much do you need a vacation?"
Me: https://t.co/aY1hT3pNbf 9 minutes ago
Trivik Verma RT @CityLab: It’s too early to say if a plan like Lisbon’s is what cities will need to make landlords feel safe enough to shift to long-ter… 9 minutes ago
Expert tips for a safe vacation during COVID-19 pandemicTravel experts say staying closer to home during the pandemic can help you have a getaway experience while protecting your family and those around you.
THE VANISHED MovieTHE VANISHED Movie trailer HD - Plot synopsis: A family vacation takes a terrifying turn when parents Paul and Wendy discover their young daughter has vanished without a trace. Stopping at nothing to..
Bahamas restricting visitors from United States due to coronavirus pandemicIf you were planning a vacation to the Bahamas this summer, you may need to rethink your plans.