Justice Ginsburg Undergoing Chemo To Treat Recurrence Of Cancer
Video Credit: WJZ Baltimore - Duration: 00:34s - Published
Justice Ginsburg Undergoing Chemo To Treat Recurrence Of Cancer
Justice Ginsburg reveals she's battling cancer recurrence

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg revealed Friday that she is battling a recurrence of...
CBS News - Published Also reported by •Seattle TimesCBC.caWorldNews


Ginsburg says cancer has returned, but she’s ‘fully able’ to remain on court

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, the most prominent member of the Supreme Court’s liberal minority,...
Seattle Times - Published Also reported by •Just Jared


Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Undergoing Cancer Treatment, Says She Can Still Work

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg recently completed a round of chemotherapy to treat "a recurrence of...
TMZ.com - Published Also reported by •ABA JournalJust JaredIndependent



krista515all

Krista Allen RT @OhNoSheTwitnt: 87 year old Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is continuing to work while undergoing chemo and 55 year old Justice Brett Kavan… 31 seconds ago

NegronmG

G.M. Negrón RT @NinaTotenberg: #RBG remains tough in face of adversity, disclosing she is undergoing chemo for recurring cancer, but she intends to rem… 5 minutes ago


Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Receiving Chemo, Won't Retire [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Receiving Chemo, Won't Retire

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is again being treated for cancer but says she has no plans of retiring.

Credit: CBS 2 New York     Duration: 00:25Published
Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer [Video]

Justice Ginsburg undergoing treatment for cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, at 87 the U.S. Supreme Court's oldest member, said on Friday she is receiving chemotherapy treatment for a recurrence of cancer, the latest in a series of health issues...

Credit: Reuters Studio     Duration: 01:47Published
Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Recurrence Of Cancer [Video]

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg Announces Recurrence Of Cancer

Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg announced Friday that she is undergoing chemotherapy to treat a recurrence of cancer. According to Justice Ginsburg, the treatment is yielding "positive results." The..

Credit: Wochit     Duration: 00:32Published