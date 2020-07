The Rebond: Getting Money Back for Cancelled Services

BUT MANY SOON FOUND THAT GETTING A FULL REFUND IS NOT SO EASY!

THOUSANDS OF TRI STATERS HAD TO CANCEL A TRIP OR EVENT THIS YEAR....DUE TO THE COVID 19 SHUTDOWN.

AS WECOVER THE REBOUND....CONSUMERREPORTER JOHN MATARESE HASTHREE GREAT TIPS TO GET YOURMONEY BACK.FROM VACATIONRENTALS....TO AIR TRAVEL... TOCONCERTS...SO MANY THINGS HAVEBEEN CANCELED DUE TO THEPANDEMIC BUT THEWORST PART IS OFTEN TRYING TOGET A REFUND!

KATHY SAAFELD HAD TOCANCEL HER FAMILY REUNION ATA VRBO BEACH HOUSE.

"A 9bedroom house through VRBO,and it ended up costing us 14thousand dollars."VRBO OFFERED A VOUCHER FORFUTURE TRAVEL, BUT NO REFUND...TO THE INDEPENDENCEKENTUCKY WOMAN.---------------EULA WILLIAMSAND LANEE DAILEY HAD THEIRFRONTIER AIRLINES FLIGHTCANCELED.... GOTVOUCHERS....BUT RECENTLYDISCOVERED THE VOUCHERS HADALREADYEXPIRED!"By the time I did getin touch with someone it waspast the 90 days, and now theyare saying there is nothingthey can do about it, my moneyis gone."--------------AND MICHELLE HARPER WASPLANNING A SUMMER FILLED WITHCONCERTS ....AT RIVERBENDMUSICCENTER."I personally boughtNickelback and the DoobieBrothers." WHEN THEYWERE CANCELED....MICHELLECONTACTED GROUPON, WHERE SHEBOUGHT THE TICKETS, FOR AREFUND."They informed me theywere only giving Groupon Bucksfor refunds.

They weren'tgiving any money back to yourcards or anything to thateffect." SO WHATCAN YOU DO IF YOUR TRAVELCOMPANY OR EVENT WON'T GIVEYOU A REFUND?

YOURBEST BET IS TO APPEAL, THENESCALATE, AND FINALLY DISPUTE.-------------áAPPEALINGá CAN BE AS SIMPLEAS CALLING CUSTOMER SERVICE.áESCALATINGá MEANSCONTACTING A SUPERVISOR....THEN SENDING AN EMAIL TO THECOMPANY,WITH A COPYTO THECOMPANY PRESIDENT.áDISPUTINGá MEANS FILING ACOMPLAINT FIRST WITH YOURCREDIT CARD, THEN THE BETTERBUSINESS BUREAU, AND FINALLYTHE STATE ATTORNEY GENERAL.WE ARE HAPPY TO REPORTTHAT AFTER WE WORKED WITHEULA WILLIAMS....FRONTIERAGREED TO EXTEND THEIRVOUCHERS.

ANDGROUPON AGREED TO REFUNDMICHELLE HARPERS CONCERTTICKETS.

WE HAD NOLUCK WITH VRBO ...WHICH ISONLY GIVING VOUCHERS, NO FULLREFUNDS.

TOPROTECT YOURSELF... PAY BYCREDIT CARD, NOT CHECK ORDEBIT.

THAT WAY YOUCAN DISPUTE A CHARGE ANDPOSSIBLY HAVE IT REVERSED.COVERING THE REBOUND JOHNMATARESE WCPO 9 NEWS.