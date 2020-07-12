Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources

According to sources, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital on July 18.

Earlier, they were home quarantined after tested positive of COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11.

Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.