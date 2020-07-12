Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:13s - Published
Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources

Aishwarya Rai, daughter Aaradhya get admitted at Nanavati Hospital: Sources

According to sources, Bollywood actor Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and her daughter Aaradhya Bachchan admitted at Nanavati Hospital on July 18.

Earlier, they were home quarantined after tested positive of COVID-19.

Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11.

Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

💡 One News Page Knowledge: Other News Mentions

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Aishwarya Rai Bachchan Indian actress

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan: Indian actress taken to hospital with Covid-19

 The Indian actress and her daughter had been isolating since testing positive earlier this week.
BBC News
Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19 [Video]

Fans perform 'yagna' in WB's Asansol for speedy recovery of Amitabh Bachchan from COVID-19

The fans of Bollywood actor Amitabh Bachchan organised 'yagna' in West Bengal's Asansol and prayed for his speedy recovery from COVID-19. One of his fan said, "We are upset that Amitabh ji has contracted the infection. We pray that everyone including him recovers soon." Amitabh Bachchan was tested COVID-19 positive on July 11. Later, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and their daughter Aaradhya also tested positive.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:14Published

Nanavati hospital Nanavati hospital Hospital in Mumbai, India

Amitabh, Abhishek Bachchan hospitalised after testing positive for Covid-19

 Bollywood superstar Amitabh Bachchan, his son and two other family members have tested positive for the coronavirus in Mumbai, India’s financial and..
WorldNews
Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa' [Video]

Sanitisation workers of BMC arrive at Amitabh's residence 'Jalsa'

Sanitisation workers of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) arrived at 'Jalsa', the residence of actor Amitabh Bachchan in Mumbai. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan tested COVID-19 positive and both were admitted to Nanavati Super Speciality Hospital.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:32Published

Bollywood Bollywood Hindi language film industry

'Paid followers' on social media: Bollywood, other high-profile personalities on Mumbai police radar

 The Mumbai Police uncovered a racket that helped these people fraudulently increase their followers on social media.
DNA

8 candid confessions by Bollywood star Deepika Padukone

 1 of 9 Bollywood actress Deepika Padukone recently got candid during an ‘Ask Me Anything’ session on Instagram. The award-winning star revealed her favourite..
WorldNews

Coronavirus disease 2019 Coronavirus disease 2019 Infectious respiratory disease caused by severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2

Victoria battles COVID-19 on many fronts

 After 12 consecutive days of triple digit increases in COVID-19 cases, Victoria is fighting a battle on multiple fronts to contain the deadly disease.
SBS

Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune emerge as new urban Covid hotspots

 Among India’s nine largest urban centres (with 5 million plus population), it is now Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune that are witnessing the most rapid rise in..
IndiaTimes

Abhishek Bachchan Abhishek Bachchan Indian actor

COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Mumbai Dabbawalas perform prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's recovery

Mumbai Dabbawalas performed prayer for Amitabh Bachchan's good health on July 13. Amitabh Bachchan was tested positive for corona on July 11. He is admitted to Nanavati hospital. Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and Aaradhya Bachchan were also tested positive for the virus.

Credit: ANI    Duration: 01:13Published

Amitabh Bachchan Amitabh Bachchan Indian film actor


You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Aishwarya Rai & Her Daughter Have Been Hospitalized Amid Battle with Coronavirus

Aishwarya Rai and her eight-year-old daughter Aaradhya have been admitted to the hospital amid their...
Just Jared - Published

Aishwarya, Aaradhya shifted to Nanavati hospital

Amitabh Bachchan, his son Abhishek Bachchan, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter...
IndiaTimes - Published Also reported by •DNA



Tweets about this


Related videos from verified sources

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: Amitabh Bachchan's fan club in Kolkata organises 'yagna' for his speedy recovery

A fan club in Kolkata organised 'yagna' for the speedy recovery of megastar Amitabh Bachchan on July 13. The 'hawan' was organised by All Bengal Amitabh Bachchan Fans' Club. According to the fan club,..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:46Published
COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery [Video]

COVID-19: 'Ardaas', 'Yajna' performed for Amitabh Bachchan's speedy recovery

Special 'Ardaas' was performed at Gurudwara Yahiyaganj for Amitabh Bachchan's good health in Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on July 12. Actor Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek tested COVID-19 positive on July..

Credit: ANI     Duration: 02:15Published
Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19 [Video]

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan, daughter Aaradhya test positive for Covid-19

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and daughter Aaradhya have tested positive for Covid-19. Earlier, Amitabh and Abhishek also tested positive. Jaya Bachchan has, however, tested negative. Amitabh is currently..

Credit: HT Digital Content     Duration: 01:59Published