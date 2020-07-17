Interview with Assemblyman Brian Miller

NewsChannel 2's Jason Powles interviews Assemblyman Brian Miller about his recovery from the coronavirus.

Welcome back we are joined by assemblyman brian miller.

How are you...im at about 85 percent from where i was before march 22nd.

Its been one long road.

I had great care at mvhs and at sitrin here we are.

How did you feel when you got sick?

It was like the worst flu i ever had.

I called a fellow legislator and asked how he felt with flu, i said this is worse.

So when you went in the hospital when did you go on a ventilator.

Two days.

I was on it for 14 days and in icu for 33 days.

I was fighting the ventilator...your mind was like whats going on.

I came off the vent on my birthday.

My wife and my son we had facetime and we sang happy birthday...i was in rehab for another 20 days after the hospital.

When i was in icu if i could take three steps i was a lucky guy..i lost 50 pounds...i got 25 back.

The mask...covid 19 is for real...the mask is a pretty easy protection everyone can use.

Put the mask on please.

Think about everybody else.

There's no politics at all this is a life or death thing.

As we observe in the country there are spikes.

But we could spike too.

We have a lot to do...we are slowly recovering...if you remember back 911...it was a long road...we will get there.

What do we need to do economically to get better...ive been working since i was in sitrin... we are dropping off hand sanitizer....we need to get kids back to school right now, i have a 15 year old, distance learning was not good for him.

We need to do it safely.

We will have to work on it.

Assemblyman thank you....i just want to thank everybody for their thoughts and prayers.

