Training Flight Time For Air Force Cadets Extended Beginning Next Week
Some training flights had to be cancelled due to heat so training hours will begin one hour earlier beginning next week to make up for lost flight time.
All Air Force Academy Cadets Will Return To Campus In The FallSecretary of Defense Mark Esper announced Thursday that all Air Force Academy cadets will return to campus in Colorado in the fall. Military training pipelines were declared "mission essential" by..
Brace For Impact: Thousands Of Delta Pilots To Be FurloughedBusiness Insider reports that in the wake of the novel coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic, Delta Air Lines has some bad news for its pilots.
Next week, the airliner intends to tell over 2,500 of its pilots..
Chinese warplanes enter Taiwanese airspace for fourth time in nine daysTaiwan's air force on Wednesday warned off Chinese warplanes that approached the country in the fourth such intrusion in just nine days.