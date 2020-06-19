Global  
 

Training Flight Time For Air Force Cadets Extended Beginning Next Week
Video Credit: CBS 4 Denver - Duration: 00:19s - Published
Some training flights had to be cancelled due to heat so training hours will begin one hour earlier beginning next week to make up for lost flight time.

