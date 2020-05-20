Social Media Pays TRIBUTE To Logic and His Retirement
Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Social Media Pays TRIBUTE To Logic and His Retirement
When Logic announced his retirement on Twitter, fans showered him with Tweets of their gratitude of his music, while others turned his announcement into a war between the "real fans" and the "fake fans."
This oddly satisfying video shows a female rescued elephant scratching every inch of herself on a tree in comical fashionThe 58-year-old Asian elephant, named Cartoon, obviously loves feeling fresh as..