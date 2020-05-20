Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Social Media Pays TRIBUTE To Logic and His Retirement
Video Credit: What's Trending - Duration: 01:35s - Published
Social Media Pays TRIBUTE To Logic and His Retirement

Social Media Pays TRIBUTE To Logic and His Retirement

When Logic announced his retirement on Twitter, fans showered him with Tweets of their gratitude of his music, while others turned his announcement into a war between the "real fans" and the "fake fans."

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

You Might Like

Related news from verified sources

Logic Reveals First Pics Of His Son + Addresses Retirement Announcement: “I Will Still Be Here For you”

Logic Reveals First Pics Of His Son + Addresses Retirement Announcement: “I Will Still Be Here For you” East Coast rapper Logic has come forward to provide some major clarity into his massive retirement...
SOHH - Published

Logic Announces His Rap Retirement In Open Message: “It’s Been A Great Decade”

Logic Announces His Rap Retirement In Open Message: “It’s Been A Great Decade” Rap star Logic is going to peace out of the hip-hop game. The high-profile lyrical rapper has stepped...
SOHH - Published


Tweets about this

ArabAd_mag

ArabAd .@Batelco pays tribute to what they believe are the heroes of the times through a social media campaign, developped… https://t.co/sCGuu4LXCR 2 days ago

brittanyann13xo

Brittany H. RT @JustJared: Over 20 cast members from #Glee have paid tribute to the late Naya Rivera with touching posts on social media - read them al… 2 days ago

KTCityTimes

City Times Known for a poetic way of expressing himself on social media, #Bollywood's @SrBachchan has now paid an eloquent tri… https://t.co/C3m0IKsZnV 3 days ago


Related videos from verified sources

Leslie David Baker of ‘The Office’ Is Raising Money for a Stanley Spinoff [Video]

Leslie David Baker of ‘The Office’ Is Raising Money for a Stanley Spinoff

Leslie David Baker of ‘The Office’ Is Raising Money for a Stanley Spinoff The actor, who played Stanley Hudson on the hit series, announced the Kickstarter campaign on social media. Leslie David..

Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories     Duration: 00:55Published
Former owner repurchases Detroit Popcorn Company after social media backlash [Video]

Former owner repurchases Detroit Popcorn Company after social media backlash

The former owner of the Detroit Popcorn Company says he has come out of retirement and repurchased the company in the wake of a social media controversy that saw the Detroit Zoo and Rock Ventures..

Credit: WXYZ Detroit     Duration: 02:14Published
Elephant scratches an itch in comical fashion (RAW) [Video]

Elephant scratches an itch in comical fashion (RAW)

This oddly satisfying video shows a female rescued elephant scratching every inch of herself on a tree in comical fashionThe 58-year-old Asian elephant, named Cartoon, obviously loves feeling fresh as..

Credit: SWNS STUDIO     Duration: 00:59Published