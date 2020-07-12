Global  
 

New Jersey Transit Police Officers Revive Unresponsive Baby
Video Credit: CBS 2 New York - Duration: 02:25s - Published
New Jersey Transit Police Officers Revive Unresponsive Baby

New Jersey Transit Police Officers Revive Unresponsive Baby

A newborn baby girl is doing well after she was saved by New Jersey Transit police officers this week.

Officers worked to revive the unresponsive baby, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on police body cam video; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.

Bodycam video shows NJ officers reviving newborn in train station restroom

Police bodycam video shows scary moments as two New Jersey Transit Police officers responded to a...
FOXNews.com - Published


