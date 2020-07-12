New Jersey Transit Police Officers Revive Unresponsive Baby
A newborn baby girl is doing well after she was saved by New Jersey Transit police officers this week.
Officers worked to revive the unresponsive baby, and the dramatic rescue was all caught on police body cam video; CBS2's Cindy Hsu reports.
New Jersey Transit Police Officer Saves Newborn's Live
The mother had just given birth when the officer began CPR.
Dramatic Video Shows NJ Transit Police Officers Revive Unresponsive Newborn At Newark Penn Station
NJ Transit Police released body camera footage of the incident, which took place at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Newark Penn Station.
