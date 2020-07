Lenient Sentence For Cunningham Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 02:47s - Published 1 minute ago Lenient Sentence For Cunningham CBS 2's Jeremy Ross reports the woman who admitted to killing her five-year-old son was sentenced to 35 years in prison. Prosecutors wanted the maximum of 60 years. 0

