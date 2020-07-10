Coronavirus Patient Leaves Long Island Hospital After 108 Days
There was a powerful moment Friday at a Long Island hospital after a man's long fight against the coronavirus.
John (Juan) Cruz RT @Run_Fox_Run: "'We’re not..set up for long-term care like that, for...hours.'
The extended delay also leaves medics in the confined spa… 2 days ago
Shea Rossomando "'We’re not..set up for long-term care like that, for...hours.'
The extended delay also leaves medics in the confi… https://t.co/QO2NUrsrjA 3 days ago
North Texas 24-Year-Old Who Was 'Close To Death' From Coronavirus Leaves Hospital After 79 DaysPaola Castillo was placed on a ventilator within the first 24 hours at the hospital.
Young North Texas Woman Who Was 'Close To Death' From Coronavirus Leaves Hospital After 79 DaysPaola Castillo arrived at the Medical City North Hills emergency department with difficulty breathing, a cough and fever on April 27.
Chicago Ridge Man Returns Home After 85 Days In The Hospital With COVID-19CBS 2 Vince Gerasole reports the man said he wouldn't with the coronavirus on anyone. Doctors say he still has a long road to full recovery.