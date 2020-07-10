Coronavirus Patient Leaves Long Island Hospital After 108 Days

North Texas 24-Year-Old Who Was 'Close To Death' From Coronavirus Leaves Hospital After 79 Days



Paola Castillo was placed on a ventilator within the first 24 hours at the hospital.

