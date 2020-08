Colorado PD deputy chief avoided 30-day suspension and demotion by retiring Video Credit: KDVR - Duration: 01:56s - Published 2 weeks ago Colorado PD deputy chief avoided 30-day suspension and demotion by retiring Former Aurora Deputy Police Chief Paul O’Keefe would’ve been demoted and received a 30-day suspension had he not retired first. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this