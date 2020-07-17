Celebrations erupt as Leeds FC win promotion to Premier League
Leeds fans celebrate promotion to the Premier LeagueFans celebrated outside Elland Road after Leeds had their promotion to the Premier League confirmed after a 16-year absence.Second-placed West Brom’s 2-1 defeat at Huddersfield on Friday night..
Leeds duo Cooper, Phillips revel in promotionLeeds captain Liam Cooper and Kalvin Phillips react to the club's promotion to the Premier League after a 16-year absence.