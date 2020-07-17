Food City mask mandate

Food City joins other companies requiring customers to wear face masks in their stores.

Retailers across the country are now requiring the wearing of face masks inside their stores.

Walmart, target, walgreens and now food city announced face coverings would be required as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

The mandate goes into effect starting thursday, july 23rd.

The ceo of food city says this decision was made for the safety of their employees and customers.

"help protect yourself, help protect our associates, help protect your neighbors and help protect our economy.

We do not want to have another economic shut down like we did a few months ago.

We think it is a small sacrifice folks can make."

The company will be asking everyone to wear masks when entering the store unless you have a medical