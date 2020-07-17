Global  
 

Trusted News Discovery Since 2008		One News Page

Food City mask mandate
Video Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TN - Published
Food City mask mandate

Food City mask mandate

Food City joins other companies requiring customers to wear face masks in their stores.

0
shares		ShareTweetSavePostSend
 

This rise."

Retailers across the country are now requiring the wearing of face masks inside their stores.

Walmart, target, walgreens and now food city announced face coverings would be required as a result of the covid-19 pandemic.

The mandate goes into effect starting thursday, july 23rd.

The ceo of food city says this decision was made for the safety of their employees and customers.

"help protect yourself, help protect our associates, help protect your neighbors and help protect our economy.

We do not want to have another economic shut down like we did a few months ago.

We think it is a small sacrifice folks can make."

The company will be asking everyone to wear masks when entering the store unless you have a medical




You Might Like


Tweets about this

jeb827791

John Brown @kroger It's not mine, nor anybody else's fault for having medical conditions that keep us from wearing them. We sh… https://t.co/fPpOJNWLB2 7 hours ago

DestinyFletch13

🖤 Destiny:BLM 💯 RT @DAVIDCARROLL3: Thank you, @FoodCity https://t.co/a8KacUVTzT 11 hours ago

cruise4life2006

Jay Cruise @GovRonDeSantis people voted you in office to lead. Please start leading THAT NO County, City, municipality or any… https://t.co/TSMff9J74F 13 hours ago

bear_risa

Shōnin Risa Bear ☸️ Food City to require customers to wear masks beginning July 23 - WCYB https://t.co/h94bOIMwjI via @GoogleNews 18 hours ago

DAVIDCARROLL3

David Carroll Thank you, @FoodCity https://t.co/a8KacUVTzT 20 hours ago

alevine014

Alan Levine RT @WJHL11: Food City: Mask mandate for customers to begin July 23 https://t.co/Giqy8QhKoV 1 day ago

jpcreel3

John P. Creel III RT @newschannelnine: MASK MANDATE FOR FOOD CITY: A mask will be required at all Food City stores starting on July 23. https://t.co/owW7ClOX… 1 day ago

akm1998

Andy Musick RT @news5wcyb: Customers will be required to wear face coverings in Food City locations beginning July 23, Food City President and CEO Stev… 1 day ago


Related videos from verified sources

Questions about masks in public [Video]

Questions about masks in public

Amid Cincinnati’s mask ordinance and a more recent requirement from the state to mask up, some of the city's best chefs and restaurant owners are working on a new recipe to make it safe to dine in --..

Credit: WCPO Cincinnati     Duration: 02:59Published
Oklahoma City Council passes mask mandate during special meeting [Video]

Oklahoma City Council passes mask mandate during special meeting

The Oklahoma City City Council held a special meeting to discuss mandating masks, and ultimately passed a public mask ordinance with a 6-3 vote.

Credit: KFOR     Duration: 01:45Published
Chattanooga Code Enforcers [Video]

Chattanooga Code Enforcers

Mayor Andy Berke says Chattanooga will use code enforcers to enforce the mask mandate in the city.

Credit: WDEF CBS Chattanooga, TNPublished