Colorado sheriff’s department says it will not actively enforce governor’s mask mandate
The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said it will not actively enforce Gov.
Jared Polis’ newly announced executive order requiring most people to wear face coverings in public spaces.
Political pushback erupts as Colorado governor mandates masks statewideA statewide mask mandate, issued by Gov. Jared Polis, is receiving pushback from state Republicans. They are calling it unconstitutional and unnecessary. Republican lawmakers are accusing the..
Colorado Lawmaker Threatens To Sue Gov. Polis Over Statewide Face Mask MandateColorado Rep. Patrick Neville, a Republican who represents Douglas County, said he plans to sue to the governor over the mask mandate.
Gov. Jared Polis Issues New Mask Mandate For The Entire State Of Colorado Which Goes Into Effect At Midnight TonightThe governor has spent months urging people to wear masks in order to prevent the further spread of coronavirus, and now he has issued an executive order that will go into effect on Friday which..