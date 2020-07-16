Global  
 

Colorado sheriff’s department says it will not actively enforce governor’s mask mandate
Colorado sheriff's department says it will not actively enforce governor's mask mandate

Colorado sheriff’s department says it will not actively enforce governor’s mask mandate

The Weld County Sheriff’s Office said it will not actively enforce Gov.

Jared Polis’ newly announced executive order requiring most people to wear face coverings in public spaces.

