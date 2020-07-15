Global  
 

Suspect arrested in grisly murder of tech CEO
Video Credit: Reuters Studio
Suspect arrested in grisly murder of tech CEO

Suspect arrested in grisly murder of tech CEO

[NFA] The personal assistant to Fahim Saleh, founder of the Nigerian ride-sharing app Gokada, was arrested on Friday in the grisly murder of the 33-year-old tech entrepreneur in his Manhattan apartment.

Lisa Bernhard produced this report.

