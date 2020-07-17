Global  
 

Feds Accuse ComEd In Bribery Scheme Tied To Speaker Of The House
Following months of speculation about a wide-ranging investigation, federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company's arrangement for jobs, contracts, and payments to allies and associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.

