Feds Accuse ComEd In Bribery Scheme Tied To Speaker Of The House
Video Credit: CBS 2 Chicago - Duration: 03:45s - Published
Feds Accuse ComEd In Bribery Scheme Tied To Speaker Of The House
Following months of speculation about a wide-ranging investigation, federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company's arrangement for jobs, contracts, and payments to allies and associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael Madigan.
Following months of speculation about a wide-ranging investigation, federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company's arrangement for jobs, contracts, and..
Following months of speculation about a wide-ranging investigation, federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company's arrangement for jobs, contracts, and..
Federal prosecutors have charged ComEd with a years-long bribery scheme involving the company's arrangement for jobs, contracts, and payments to allies and associates of Illinois House Speaker Michael..