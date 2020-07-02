$600 Federal Unemployment Benefit Ends in July

KIMT News 3's Jessica Bringe has what you need to know before those benefits expire

God, pray for me."/// if you're receiving unemployment insurance benefits that include the additional six?

"* hundred dollr weekly federal payment..

You'll want to listen up.

Those additional pandemic funds are set to end later this month.

Kimt new three's jessica bringe joins us live from rochester with what you need to know ?

"* jessica?

Xxx george ?

"* unless the relief package is extended by the federal government ?

"* the week of july 25th will be the last time minnesotans will collect the additional pay.

I spoke with the minnesota department of employment and economic development today..

Deed commissioner steve grove says those eligible for unemployment insurance will still receive weekly benefits just without that extra 600?

"* dollars from the cares act.

He says he hopes people can use this next week and a half to prepare for the change.

Xxx for those who are really going to struggle when this benefit goes away they can look into other forms of social assistance so here in minnesota that means, food stamps, mfip, housing assistance that's just been passed through our cares act as well.

There are also a variety of jobs available ?

"* many that don't require a college degree currently up for grabs.

For more information on those head to kimt?

"*dot?

"*com.

Live in rochester jessica bringe kimt news thank you jessica.

Deed also says minnesota's latest unemployment rate was eight?

"* point?

"*six percent in june which is down from nearly 10?

*- percent