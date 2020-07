Faces Of COVID-19: Remembering Joan Wittman Video Credit: CBS 4 WCCO Minnesota - Duration: 01:53s - Published 2 weeks ago Faces Of COVID-19: Remembering Joan Wittman She was a mother and a grandmother who passed away due to COVID-19, without family nearby, Liz Collins reports (1:53). WCCO 4 News At 6 - July 17, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend

You Might Like

Tweets about this