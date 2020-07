Back to Work Week: Hiring Process During the Pandemic- Local Company Finding Success Video Credit: KMTV Action 3 News - Duration: 02:27s - Published 7 minutes ago Back to Work Week: Hiring Process During the Pandemic- Local Company Finding Success Back to Work Week: Hiring Process During the Pandemic- Local Company Finding Success 0

DIFFERENT COMPANIESAND HOW THEY'VEADAPTED TO RETURNINGTO THE WORKPLACE.TODAY WE SPOKE WITHO-C-I CREATIVE, ACOMPANY NOT ONLYRETURNING TO THEWORKPLACE..BUT ACTIVELY HIRING.REPORTER RUTAULCINAITE HAS MORE ONWHAT QUALITIES O-C-IAND OTHER COMPANIESARE LOOKING FORDURING THE VIRTUALINTERVIEW PROCESS...ON TODAY'S SPECIALEDITION OF THEREBOUND HEARTLAND -BACK TO WORK WEEK.TRT: 1:57 AS YOU WALKTHROUGH THE OFFICESOF OCI SERVICES, YOUGET A FEEL THAT THEEMPLOYEES ACTUALLYLIKE IT THERE.AND THAT MAY HAVE TODO A LITTLE WITH THEIN-HOUSE BAR BUT ITALSO HAS TO DO A LOTWITH THE FACT THATOCI'S TRANSITION BACKINTO THE WORKPLACEHAS BEEN CAREFULLYTHOUGHT OUT SINCE THEBEGINNING."WITHIN 48 HOURS WESENT OUR ENTIRE STAFFHOME AND THEY HAD THEABILITY TO WORKREMOTE." 01:01 NOWTHAT EMPLOYEES ARERETURNING TO WORK,THEY'RE NOTICINGBRAND NEW FACES.THAT'S BECAUSE OCISERVICES HAS NOT ONLYBEEN SURVIVING...BUTGROWING.STANDUP "ANDCOMPANIES ARE STILLHIRING.TAKE OCI SERVICES FOREXAMPLE.NOT ONLY ARE THEYSTILL HIRING, BUTTHEY'VE HIRED 12 STAFFMEMBERS SINCE THEOUTBREAK BEGAN." 15:26"THERE ARE SO MANYPEOPLE THAT ARE BEINGLET GO FROM PLACESAND THERE'S ANINCREDIBLE TALENTPOOL HERE IN OMAHAAND WE'RE REALLYEXCITED TO BE ABLE TOCAPITALIZE ON SOME OFTHAT." 02:10 AND THEINTERVIEW PROCESSLOOKS A LITTLEDIFFERENT TOO.AS VICE PRESIDENT OFPEOPLE AND CULTUREHANNAH REIS SITS DOWNTO INTERVIEWCANDIDATES - HERE'SWHAT SHE'S LOOKINGFOR."HAVE GOOD LIGHTING!HAVE YOUR CAMERA SETUP AT THE RIGHT ANGLEBUT ALSO DON'T BEAFRAID TO LAUGH BUTTO ANSWER QUESTIONSHONESTLY AND FROMTHE HEART." 04:12HAVING GREAT SUCCESSWITH HIRING DURING THEPANDEMIC, HANNAH ALSOURGES EMPLOYERS TOLEARN TO ADAPTQUICKLY TO THE NEWVIRTUAL HIRINGPROCESS AND SELF-CARE FOR CURRENTEMPLOYEES."THE COMPANIES THATARE REALLY SET IN THEIRWAYS ARE THE ONESTHAT I THINKUNFORTUNATELY AREGOING TO LOSE SOME OFTHEIR STAFF TO THECOMPANIES THAT AREADAPTABLE AND ARETHINKING EMPLOYEESFIRST." 07:38 WITH THEGREAT TALENT POOL INTHE AREA, HANNAH ISHOPEFUL THAT OPENPOSITIONS ALL OVER THEMETRO WILL STARTFILLING UP QUICKLY ASTHEY HAVE BEEN AT HERCOMPANY."AND OUR STAFF HASREALLY RALLIEDTOGETHER AND BEENABLE TO BE SUCCESSFULDURING A CRISIS."01:23 REPORTING INELKORN, RUTAULCINAITE, 3NN.OCI SERVICES IS HIRING.TO CHECK OUT THOSEJOB OPENINGS ANDMUCH MORE - GO TOOUR WEBSITE - 3-NEWS-NOW-DOT-COM.