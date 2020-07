COVID-19 precautions could help prevent bad flu season Video Credit: 41 Action News - Duration: 01:44s - Published 2 minutes ago COVID-19 precautions could help prevent bad flu season With no clear sign of an end to the pandemic, health officials will soon be dealing with COVID-19 and the flu. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THE TALK OF ARESURGENCE OF THEVIRUS IN THE FALL MEANSPUBLIC HEALTH COULDGET HIT WITH A ONE-TWOPUNCH:COVID-19 AND THE FLU.41 ACTION NEWSREPORTER MCKENZIENELSON TALKED TODOCTORS WHO SAY WECAN USE THE LESSONSLEARNED FROM THISPANDEMIC FOR FLUSEASON.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINGWITH NO CLEAR SIGN OFAN END TO THE PANDEMIC" HEALTH OFFICIALS WILLSOON BE DEALING WITHCOVID-19 AND THE FLU.NANCY TAUSZ - HEALTHSERVICES DIRECTOR, JOHNSONCOUNTY DEPARTMENT OFHEALTH AND ENVIRONMENTSIt"s hard to predict,we"ll just have to wait andsee.IN THE U.S. - FLU SEASONTYPICALLY ARRIVES INOCTOBER AND LASTSTHROUGH FEBRUARY "PEAKING IN DECEMBER.TAUSZSWe are just starting to getquestions about that rightnow.EXPERTS SAY A FLUVACCINE TYPICALLYARRIVES IN SEPTEMBER" BUT IT"S HARD TOPREDICT THEEFFECTIVENESS " ANDIMPACT THE VIRUS WILLHAVE ON THE COMMUNITY.MARK STEELE - EXecutive CHIEFCLINICAL OFFICER - TRUMANMEDICAL CENTERSThere"s really no wayto know exactly what kind offlu season we"re going tohave until it"s upon us.AS FLU SEASON ISAPPROACHING " HEALTHOFFICIALS ARE WORKINGON GETTING COVID-19TRANSMISSION UNDERCONTROL.STEELESWe"re certainlyconcerned that the number ofCOVID cases, that they"reincreasing but in terms of bcapacity and ICU capacity andventilator capacity, we"refine in all of those areas.AS CORONAVIRUS ANDINFLUENZA SPREAD INSIMILAR WAYS "DOCTORS SAY THE FLUCAN IMPACT AND BE MOREDEADLY SPECIFICALLY INYOUNG CHILDRENCOMPARED TO COVID-19.LAST YEAR THE CDCESTIMATED MORE THAN24-THOUSAND FLURELATED DEATHS ANDMORE THAN 410-THOUSANDHOSPITALIZATIONS.STEELESSo all the things thawe"ve been preaching likegood hand hygiene, avoidinglarge crowds, social distancingand wearing masks, thatshould theoretically helpprevent the spread of the fluas well.MCKENZIE NELSON - REPORTINWHILE A COVID-19 VACCINEIS STILL IN THE WORKS -HEALTH EXPERTSSUGGEST GETTING YOURFLU SHOT THIS FALL TOHELP PROTECT YOURSELF.IN Kansas City, MCKENZIENELSON, 41 ACTION NE





