SOU reports two positive COVID-19 cases
Video Credit: KDRV
Outhern oregon university.

Newswatch 12's alicia rubin joins us now with the latest from the university.

Alicia says: "one of those positive cases is a student at sou that is not currently studying on campus but is in jackson county and the other is a sou employee that is working on campus.

When i spoke with sou today they tell me, these cases do not change their plans for the fall.

In a message sent to me by an sou spokesperson, they say "contract tracing is happening promptly, so anyone who is not contacted can assume they weren't exposed."

And that "plans for fall continue to be based on safety and academics."

Take lower right now sou plans to offer in-person classes in the fall.

A student who i spoke to on campus says the recent cases don't change much about his perspective.

Drop lower austin says: "i mean i think it's definitely easier to learn in person and having that human interaction so if i'm going to be here then i might as well go to class" i asked if the university feels an increase in concern with the recent positive cases.

Sou says "no" and that "it was inevitable" that the campus community would at some point be touched by the virus.

Saying that their focus is "on preventing or controlling any spread through prompt contact tracing and self-isolation when appropriate."

Alicia says: "medford school district is also dealing with their own possible exposure to the virus at mcloughlin summer school, we're continue to follow that i'll




