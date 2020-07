23ABC Weather for July 17, 2020 Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 01:40s - Published 6 minutes ago 23ABC Weather for July 17, 2020 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend BRANDON MICHAELS WITHYOUR STORM SHIELD FORECAST.TEMPERATURES ARE ON TRACK TO HIT100 DEGREES IN BAKERSFIELDFRIDAY AFTERNOON, AND HIGHS WILLREMAIN IN THETRIPLE DIGITS FOR THE WEEKEND.EXPECT A HIGH OF 102 ON SATURDAYAND 103 SUNDAY WITH SUNNYSKIES, AND STILL A BIT OF HAZETHANKS TO SMOKE FROM THEMINERAL FIRE, WHICH IS NEARING20,000 ACRES BURNED.HIGHS IN THE KERN RIVER VALLEYWILL RANGE FROM THEUPPER 90S TO LOWER TRIPLE DIGITSTHIS WEEKEND.TEHACHAPI WILL BE IN THE LOWER90S, AND FRAZIER PARK WILL BE INTHE UPPER 80S.AS WE HEAD INTO NEXT WEEK, WE DOEXPECT A SLIGHT CHANGE INOUR WEATHER PATTERN.A TROUGH WILL SET UP OFF OF THECOAST, ALLOWING FORSOME COOLER AIR TO FLOW INTO THEVALLEY.HIGHS WILL RUN NEAR TO EVEN ADEGREE OR TWO BELOW NORMALBY THE MIDDLE OF NEXT WEEK.