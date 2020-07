Lawsuite filed against Greyhound in connection to fatal shooting Video Credit: 23ABC News | Bakersfield - Duration: 00:45s - Published 6 minutes ago Lawsuite filed against Greyhound in connection to fatal shooting Greyhound says it will not be commenting on a lawsuit that was filed against the company regarding a deadly shooting that happened on a bus in Kern County earlier this year. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend THAT WAS FILED AGAINST THECOMPANY REGARDING A DEADLYSHOOTING THAT HAPPENED ON A BUSIN KERN COUNTY EARLIERTHIS YEAR.23ABC REACHED OUT TO GREYHOUNDFOR A STATEMENT --BUT THE COMPANY SAYS IT IS NOTABLE TO COMMENT ON ANYPENDING LITIGATION.IN A COMPLAINT FILED ON THURSDAY-- FOUR PASSENGERSACCUSE GREYHOUND LINES INC ANDITS SISTER COMPANYFIRST GROUP OF AMERICA OFNEGLIGENCE.THIS PAST FEBRUARY -- ASUSPECTED GUNMAN --ANTHONY WILLIAMS -- OPENED FIREON THE BUS THATWAS GOING FROM SOUTHERNCALIFORNIA TO THE BAY AREA.A WOMAN WAS KILLED AND FIVEOTHERS WERE WOUNDED.NONE OF THE PLAINTIFFS WEREINJURED IN THE SHOOTING -- BUTARE CLAIMING THEY SUFFEREDEMOTIONAL TRAUMA.NOW -- WILLIAMS WAS SET TO BE INCOURT TODAY -- BUT HIS HEARINGWAS MOVED TO SEPTEMBER 9-TH.THE BAKERSFIELD POLICE





