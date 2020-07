A Colorado state senator is beefing with Burger King over its new ad Video Credit: 7News - The Denver Channel - Duration: 02:50s - Published 3 days ago A Colorado state senator is beefing with Burger King over its new ad A Colorado state senator is speaking out against Burger King for its ad about the methane emissions cows cause. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend ENDANGERMENT.





You Might Like

Tweets about this

Related videos from verified sources House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks



House Republican Steve King Loses Primary, Has History of Racist Remarks The nine-term Republican representative lost his Iowa seat in Tuesday's five-way primary. Republican state Senator Randy.. Credit: Wibbitz Top Stories Duration: 01:15 Published on June 3, 2020