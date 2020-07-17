White House Task Force lists California as concern

This document was obtained by the Center for Public Integrity, suggesting 18 states rollback reopening measures.

A document prepared for the white house coronavirus task force is urging california to roll back reopening even further -- christina vitale joins us live in studio -- christina what does the document explain?

This document is a 359- page reportãit breaks down statistics for 18 states & including california -- and narrows in on specific counties... like yuba city..

Placer and sutter this document was published by the center for public integrityã a non profit newsroom based in washington d.c.

The document states that over the past week - the states that fall in the so- called "red zone" have more than 100 new cases per 100 thousand people.

According to the report california had over 60 thousand cases state wide last week and almost 640 deaths.

The document includes county- level data putting localities in a red or yellow zone& sutter, yuba city, and placer county are all in yellow.

Sot- robby snelling lives in chico: it just really depends on where you are i think county to county is quite a bit different i know our situation here doesn't necessarily reflect the situation in southern california like los angeles county so its kind of hard to put every body on the exact same kind of rules right now policy recommendation s are suggested for both the red and yellow zoned countiesã some suggestions say don't go to gyms..

Use take out for food..

Reduce public interactions..

Encourage those who have been in large groups to get tested, and develop innovative ways to monitor compliance of the state's mask mandate.

Sot: i feel like its not too much to ask if it going to help other people and its relatively low impact on me sot: its hard i think people should wear masks whenever we can i dont think its too much to ask i know everybody wants to get through it i know people dont necessarily likeit peole are trying to fight it i think ultimately its a small price to pay to try and get everybody back in a better position to view the full document visit out website action news now dot com and click under news links.

