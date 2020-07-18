Turpin HS Eagle Scout drives project focused on unity

IN TONIGHT'S ACT OF KINDNESS-- AN EAGLE SCOUT PROJECTTHAT'S BOUND TO BE SUPERSPECIAL TO ONE CINCINNATI HIGHSCHOOL..

A SHOUT OUT NOW --TO THE YOUNG MAN WHO DROVE THEPROJECT!Are you proud of this moment?Oh yeah.

A lot of work andit's done.

I'm excitedI WAS THERE TODAY, WHENTURPIN HIGH SCHOOL JUNIORDRAKE SCALLON -- HIS DAD, ANDHIS SCOUT TROOP marked A15-MONTH ENDEAVOR COMING TOFRUITION.MINUTES BEFORE theytook that celebratory PICTURETHEY HOOKED THIS EIGHT FOOTTALL SPARTAN STATUE --HOISTEDIT UP IN THE AIR -- ANDPLACED IT ON ITS PERMANENTPEDESTAL IN FRONT OF TURPINHIGH SCHOOL.

WHEN DRAKEASKED TURPIN LEADERS FORGUIDANCE ON A PROJECT -- THEYTOLD HIM AN AREA IN FRONT OFTHE SCHOOL NEEDED AN UPGRADEHE WANTED TO DO SOMETHING THATREPRESENTED SPARTANS PAST,PRESENT AND FUTURE -- BUT THATALSO SIGNIFIED A MOMENT INTIME.

AS A SCHOOL FAMILYRECENTLY -- THEY FACED A SAD,CHALLENGING THING TOGETHER.SO THE SPARTAN STATUE COMESWITH A MEANINGFUL PLAQUE.there's a plaque and it saysin unity there is strength.With the two teens last yearwho took their lives, wepulled together as a school.We were all there to supporteach other and that's what Ithink the statue represents --unity that brings us alltogether when we all need it.What do you think the messageis to kids who pass this everyday...and pass through thedoors every day?

That you'renot alone.

There are otherpeople here for you.

And thatinunity there isstrengthTHAT WAS DRAKE'SPROUD PAPA -- HE'S ALSO THESCOUT MASTER.

HE SAYS HISSON DID THE RESEARCH, THEPAPERWORK, AND THE FUNDRAISINGTO BRING THE SPARTAN STATUE TOCAMPUS.

BOOSTERS, FACULTYAND STUDENTS DONATED THENEARLY 11 THOUSAND DOLLARS TOMAKE IT HAPPEN.

KUDOS TODRAKE FOR COMPLETING A PROJECTTHAT IMPACTS THE ENTIRE TURPINHIGH SCHOOL SPARTAN FAMILY.WHAT AN ACT OF KINDNESS!