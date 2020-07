World Surfing league cancels its 2020 championship tour Video Credit: KSBW - Duration: 00:37s - Published 1 day ago World Surfing league cancels its 2020 championship tour 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend LEAGUE HAS CANCELEDIT'S 20-20 CHAMPIONSHIPTOUR..AND QUALIFYINGSERIES SEASONS, THEORGANIZATION SAYSTHEY MADE THE DECISIONWITH THE HEALTH ANDSAFETY OFATHELTES...FANS...ANDEMPLOYEES IN MIND.THE 20-21 TOUR WILLSTART IN NOVEMBER 2020IN MAUI FOR WOMEN...AND IN DECEMBER OFTHIS YEAR IN OAHU FORTHE MEN.BUT ONLY..WITH THEAPPROVAL FROM THESTATE OF HAWAII...AND PROTOCOLSALLOWING FOR SAFEINTERNATIONAL TRAVELWILL HAVE TO BE INPLACE.###A WARNING TONIGHT..







You Might Like

Related news from verified sources World Surf League Cancels 2020 Season and Revamps Future Tours The championship tour had been scheduled to start in March in Australia, but never got underway...

NYTimes.com - Published 2 days ago







Tweets about this Kid Kool RT @AlkiSurfShop: World Surf League cancels 2020 season https://t.co/JQXPfZ4BIl #Surfing https://t.co/phC7BZGgl3 9 hours ago AlkiSurfShop World Surf League cancels 2020 season https://t.co/JQXPfZ4BIl #Surfing https://t.co/phC7BZGgl3 13 hours ago Terry Aichele Surfing throws in the towel in order to provide room for the 2021 season to adjust to what the Coronavirus does to… https://t.co/1PLZ9EMvMl 21 hours ago Terry Aichele RT @NYTSports: If surfing — a sport that takes place outside, with physically distant competitors — can't pull off competition safely, is t… 22 hours ago Allen J. Hershkowitz World Surf League Cancels 2020 Season and Revamps Future Tours: If surfing — outside, with physically distant compe… https://t.co/wjn8KMu7hZ 22 hours ago NYT Sports If surfing — a sport that takes place outside, with physically distant competitors — can't pull off competition saf… https://t.co/Jvgp63bCWw 23 hours ago KSBW Action News 8 World Surfing league cancels its 2020 championship tour https://t.co/Epja4qVQiz 1 day ago Vertex RT @hemjhaveri: Some big surfing news! 2020 season cancelled 2021 kicks off in Hawaii (!) Women will surf Teahupo’o World title to be de… 1 day ago