Valley father dies of coronavirus after boss told him he'd be fired for staying home
Valley father dies of coronavirus after boss told him he'd be fired for staying home

Valley father dies of coronavirus after boss told him he'd be fired for staying home

A Valley father has died of coronavirus after his boss allegedly told him he'd be fired for missing time off.

