Adolf Hitler published Mein Kampf and other historical events on 18th July | Oneindia News

On July 18, 1536, the English Parliament passed the law titled “An Act Extinguishing the authority of the bishop of Rome.

This was in fact one of a series of laws which had been passed during the previous four years, severing England from the pope and the Roman Catholic Church.

Uruguay's first constitution was adopted in 1830, following the conclusion of the three-year-long Cisplatine War in which Argentina and Uruguay acted as a regional federation.

On July 18, 1925, Volume One of Adolf Hitler’s philosophical autobiography, Mein Kampf, was published.

It was a blueprint of his agenda for a Third Reich and a clear exposition of the nightmare that would envelope Europe from 1939 to 1945.

The book sold a total of 9,473 copies in its first year.

The Spanish Civil War started as a revolt by right wing Spanish military officers in Morocco which spreaded to mainland Spain.

From the Canary Islands, General Francisco Franco broadcasted a message calling for all army officers to join the uprising and overthrow Spain's leftist Republican government.