USF Prospect Camp Allows Local Football Standouts to Showcase Skills

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend Hey good evening everyone..well coronavirus has certainly made a major impact in all aspects of athletics, not the least of which is recruiting..from a football perspective, high school prospects usually use the summer going into their senior season to showcase their skills in front of college coaches at camps all over the country..covid-19 canceled many of those events, but not this one..on friday, the university of saint francis hosting the kevin donley prospect camp..college coaches from all over the midwest making the trip to bishop d'arcy stadium to evaluate players like new haven linebacker d'andre wright and south adams quarterback james arnold..both guys say recruiting definitely slowed down during the pandemic, and they're thankful for this opportunity.. 3





