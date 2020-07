Alex Trebek Says He Is ‘Doing Well’ In Pancreatic Cancer Battle Video Credit: KCAL 9 CBS LA - Duration: 00:47s - Published 5 minutes ago Alex Trebek Says He Is ‘Doing Well’ In Pancreatic Cancer Battle "Jeopardy!" host Alex Trebek said Thursday he's "doing well" in his battle with pancreatic cancer and looks forward to returning to the show in September. 0

shares ShareTweetSavePostSend



You Might Like



Tweets about this Princess Di RT @RealMattCouch: GOOD NEWS: JEOPARDY’S ALEX TREBEK SAYS HE’S FEELING GREAT AND DOING GREAT DESPITE FIGHTING CANCER https://t.co/NTLXP5epC7 6 minutes ago Matt Couch - Parler @RealMattCouch GOOD NEWS: JEOPARDY’S ALEX TREBEK SAYS HE’S FEELING GREAT AND DOING GREAT DESPITE FIGHTING CANCER https://t.co/NTLXP5epC7 1 hour ago tank 💡 "Trebek says he's 'doing well,' looks forward to taping new Jeopardy! episodes" https://t.co/oVgQUj4UHk 2 hours ago