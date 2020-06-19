Suspect In Brutal Lower East Side Murder Awaiting Arraignment
The suspect in a brutal murder at a Lower East Side luxury condo is awaiting arraignment after he was picked up by police Friday morning; CBS2's Ali Bauman reports.
Man Arrested In Gruesome Murder Of Tech CEO On Lower East SideAn arrest has been made in connection to the murder and dismemberment of a tech CEO; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Arrest Made In Gruesome Murder Of Tech CEO On Lower East SideThere's new information about the man accused in the murder and dismemberment of a tech CEO; CBS2's Alice Gainer reports.
Pellet Gun Attack On Lower East SidePolice are looking for a suspect accused of shooting 2 people with a pellet gun.