Saint Ansgar hoping to end the season on a high note

"It could be done tomorrow."

School baseball season is winding down

win or go home.

For saint ansgar, they've lived that motto all season long with the uncertainty of covid

The saints will play in tomorrow's district three title game full of confidence.

three sports zach gilleland has our story.xx for saint ansgar baseball, they know nothing is guaranteed at this point..

"it could be done tomorrow" baseball is a funny sport, a bad hop or wild pitch could mean the end of the season.

They don't want to take off the saints red and white."

But this season is different

or even a positive cov test from a player.

"obviously that's our first priority is to make sure our kids are safe.

Like we talk about all the time our kids play day by day and pitch by pitch."

Devin schwiesow doesn't need to motivate his team

a district championship is on the line this saturday against nashua

plainfield.

"i think they're fired up and ready to go regardless of the game, i think we tell them day by day, they've been playing every game like it's their last."

They're just two games away from heading to principal park

where every iowa high schooler dreams of playing.

While a trip south to des moines is the goal

the saints aren't thinking about that just yet.

"it means a lot just to come out and play with their friends, i mean that's the biggest thing, we're not worried about principal park, we're worried about the next play and the next pitch."

There are no guarantees

d schwiesow hopes his seniors enjoy one last ride with their teammates.

Play nashua

plainfield tomorrow