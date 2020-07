Monroe County Prosecutor’s Office says it received 35,000 plus emails on video of alleged racist attack



Community groups are pushing for racial justice in Bloomington after viral video of an incident near Lake Monroe on July 4. Credit: WXIN Duration: 01:57 Published 1 week ago

How the FBI investigates hate crimes in wake of alleged racist attack at Monroe Lake



The video gaining national attention out of Monroe County, Indiana is now the subject of an FBI Hate Crime investigation. Credit: WXIN Duration: 01:54 Published 1 week ago