3 terrorists killed in encounter in J-K's Shopian
Video Credit: ANI - Duration: 01:07s - Published
Three unidentified terrorists have been killed in an encounter with the security forces at Amshipora area of Shopian on July 18.

An exchange of fire is still underway between security forces and the terrorists.

Army has cordoned off the area.

More details are awaited.

