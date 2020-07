MACON, Georgia (41NBC/WMGT) - A 16-year-old boy died after being shot Friday night outside a Macon dollar store.

Coroner: Teen dies after being shot outside Macon dollar store

Good evening and thanks for joining us for 41nbc news at 11:00.

I'm tucker sargent.

Our top story tonight at 11: a 16-year-old boy is dead after being shot during a fight outside a macon dollar store.

That's according to macon-bibb coroner leon jones.

The shooting happened in the parking lot of family dollar on rocky creek road.

The bibb county sheriff's office says there was a physical altercation between multiple people, and someone pulled out a gun and