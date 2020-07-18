COVID-19 sampling centre opens up in Anantnag for migrant labourers

Due to modern technology the age old traditional of Calligraphy art in Kashmir is dying and in order to preserve this, a Kashmiri girl Saima is taking keen interest to preserve the ages-old traditional Kashmiri art. Saima, who originally hails from Anantnag district of Kashmir valley, is presently living in Srinagar Raj Bagh area. Since childhood, Saima wanted to do something in Urdu Calligraphy art and in order to achieve her goal, she did a three years degree course in Urdu calligraphy from Academy of Art, Culture and Languages, a government institute in Srinagar. Calligraphy, which is known as "Khattati" in Persian and "Khusnavisi" in Urdu, is popular all over the world especially in Islamic countries. The art of calligraphy was so popular in Kashmir valley but lost its popularity with time.
The Prime Minister's Development Package (PMDP), announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2015 for Jammu and Kashmir, has proved to be a breather for the farmers in the Union Territory as the horticulture department has set up apple orchards in Anantnag district to help increase the apple production. The department has lent a helping hand to an apple grower by giving him high-density apple plants under the PMDP which provides them nets, borewells and other facilities on subsidy. Under this scheme, growers are given high density plants, nets borewells and other facilities on subsidy. These high density plants yield good results with two years of planting the trees. Horticulture department recommended these high density plants for promotion of horticulture sector of Kashmir. The department also provides technical support to these growers for scientific layout of these new plantations.
Eight people were killed after a blaze in the wee hours at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. The victims, which include five men and three women, were being treated at the ICU ward of the COVID-19 designated Shrey Hospital in Navrangpura area. Fire reportedly broke out around 3.30 am on the fourth floor of the four-storey hospital. Around 40 other COVID-19 patients who were admitted at the facility were rescued and shifted to a civic hospital in the city. Shrey Hospital is among the around 60 private hospitals designated as COVID-19 hospitals by the Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation.Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani has ordered a probe into the incident led by the additional Chief Secretary of the state and a report has to be submitted within 3 days. An ex-gratia of Rs 2 lakh from the Prime Minister's National Relief Fund (PMNRF) has been announced to the kin of those who died while Rs 50,000 each would be given to those injured in the incident. Home Minister Amit Shah also tweeted to express his condolences. Watch the full video for all the details.
A billboard of Ayodhya's Ram Temple was seen at Times Square in New York. The billboard appeared on day of temple's foundation stone laying ceremony. The digital billboard featured Lord Ram next to the upcoming temple in Ayodhya. Earlier, at a grand ceremony in Uttar Pradesh's Ayodhya, Prime Minister Narendra Modi did the 'bhumi pujan', and laid the foundation stone of the new Ram temple. After offering prayers at Hanumangarhi and the idols of 'Ram lalla', or the child deity, PM Modi participated in the bhumi pujan rituals. All the participants, including the PM and the priests, wore face masks and observed social distancing norms due to the raging Covid-19 pandemic. RSS chief Mohan Bhagwat and UP CM Yogi Adityanath also attended the grand ceremony. Attendance at the event was limited due to the outbreak. The construction of the Ram temple is beginning 9 months after the Supreme Court handed the Mandir side the disputed site while awarding an alternate plot to the Babri Masjid litigants. Watch the full video for more.
COVID-19 sample testing of traders underway in Kashmir Valley on July 30. Police administration ensured successful testing of all traders before the opening of the markets. One of the traders said, "We thank the administration for carrying out COVID-19 testing." Another said, "We request that the test results should come out soon so that we can open up the markets as festivals are around the corner."
Amid increasing cases of COVID-19 in the UT, weekend lockdown has been imposed in Jammu to curb the spread of the dreadful virus. The state has reported over 290 deaths till now due to COVID-19. Over 7260 active cases have witnessed in the state till date. The state administration has imposed lockdown till July 28 across the Kashmir valley except Bandipore district to stem the spread of COVID-19.
New varieties of walnut trees have been introduced by Central Institute of Temperature Horticulture in J-K's Budgam. CITH Director, DB Singh said, "We conducted extensive survey and collected information about 400 genotypes. We selected 10 varieties with superior qualities and these 10 varieties are being multiplied on a larger scale." The new varieties will boost good quality walnut production in Kashmir valley. Walnut is popular in national and global market for its unique taste. A few years back on experiment basis the researchers started the sowing drive of new varieties of plants and they got positive results.