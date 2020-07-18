COVID-19 sampling centre opens up in Anantnag for migrant labourers

The government has established COVID sampling screening centre along the Srinagar-Jammu National Highway at Lower Munda Qazigund in Anantnag district of South Kashmir.

Presently, the migrant labourers who are working at brick kilns in Kashmir valley are allowed to enter the screening centre.

Police along with the surveillance team are inquiring the visitors about their travel history.