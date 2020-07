Financial Focus for July 17, 2020 Video Credit: KTNV Channel 13 Las Vegas - Duration: 01:01s - Published 13 seconds ago Financial Focus for July 17, 2020 In today's Financial Focus, we have a check of the stock market and the stocks with ties to Las Vegas. 0

DOW DOWN SLIGHTLY.NASDAQ UP SLIGHTLY.SP500 UP SLIGHTLY.AND GAMING...BOYD GAMNG DOWN 1 PERCENT.CAESARS ENTERTAINMENT UP ABOUT1 PERCENT.MGM RESORTS DOWN 4 AND A HALFPERCENT.LAS VEGAS SANDS DOWN 2 PERCENT.WYNN RESORTS DOWN 2 PERCENT.RED ROCK RESORTS DOWN MORE THAN4 PERCENT.BANKS ARE PREPARING FOR ARECESSION...THAT COULD LAST WELL INTO20-22.BANK OF AMERICA SAYS...CONSUMERS WERE RELATIVELY OKAYDURING THE FIRST FEW MONTHS OFTHE RECESSION...THANKS TO UNEMPLOYMENT BENEFITSAND STIMULUS PAYMENTS.BUT SINCE THOSE BENEFITS AREDISAPPEARING...AND UNEMPLOYMENT IS STILLHISTORICALLY HIGH...PEOPLE CAN EXPECT TO FEELHARSHER EFFECTS FROM THERECESSION.HOWEVER...OTHER BANKS ESTIMATED THERECESSION WOULD END BEFORE20-22...